Death toll climbs to 6 after typhoon brings heavy rain to Japan

As the typhoon passed near the Pacific coast, intense rain inundated houses and temporarily cut off electricity to about 58,000 households early Tuesday in Chiba Prefecture.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The rain, coming in the middle of the country's Silver Week holidays, was particularly problematic for Chiba, which was also hit by heavy rain in August and early September.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Five people were confirmed dead in the prefecture, including a 51-year-old man who was engaged in restoration work on a road. The others were in their 70s and 80s.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Kanagawa near Tokyo saw a series of landslides in Yokosuka and Miura. One person was confirmed dead and local police are searching for four people still missing.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Typhoon Dujuan Brings Heavy Rain and Flooding to Japan #Asiaone #asiaonenews #Japan #TyphoonDujuan #Typhoon #Tokyo #Chiba #Flooding #Weather https://t.co/7H7SX9P5hu — ASIA ONE NEWS (@AsiaOne_News) September 21, 2026

Earlier, it was reported a powerful typhoon was approaching eastern Japan's Pacific coast on Monday, September 21, bringing heavy rain and strong winds and disrupting transportation during a five-day holiday period.