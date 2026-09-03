Another earthquake strikes China

The tremor was recorded at 11:18 am Astana time. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4 and an energy class of 10.4.

The epicenter was located at 43.92 degrees north latitude and 87.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 15 kilometers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had been recorded in China on August 29, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center.