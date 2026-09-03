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    Another earthquake strikes China

    18:22, 3 September 2026

    A second earthquake within 24 hours has been recorded in China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    Another earthquake strikes China
    Photo credit: kndc.kz

    The tremor was recorded at 11:18 am Astana time. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4 and an energy class of 10.4.

    The epicenter was located at 43.92 degrees north latitude and 87.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 15 kilometers.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had been recorded in China on August 29, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    Earthquake Natural disasters China World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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