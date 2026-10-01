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    M5.1 earthquake strikes China

    00:15, 29 October 2026

    A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit northwestern China on the evening of October 28, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The underground tremors were recorded at 8:40 p.m. Astana time (15:40 GMT), according to data from the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center.

    The epicenter was located at coordinates 44.39°N latitude and 82.60°E longitude.

    The earthquake had an mpv magnitude of 5.1 and an energy class rating of K=11.9.

    Earlier, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the border area between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on October 28.

    World News Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents China
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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