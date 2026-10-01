M5.1 earthquake strikes China

The underground tremors were recorded at 8:40 p.m. Astana time (15:40 GMT), according to data from the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center.

The epicenter was located at coordinates 44.39°N latitude and 82.60°E longitude.

The earthquake had an mpv magnitude of 5.1 and an energy class rating of K=11.9.

Earlier, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the border area between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on October 28.