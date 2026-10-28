M4.7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded at 10:31 a.m. Astana time on October 28, 2026.

The epicenter was located near the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border, at coordinates 39.45 degrees north latitude and 73.08 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.7 and an energy class of 10.7, with its focus located at a depth of 2 kilometers.

The preliminary report did not provide information on whether the tremors were felt or whether there were any casualties or damage.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the western coast of Espiritu Santo island, Vanuatu, in the Pacific Ocean.