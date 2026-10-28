M4.7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the border area between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on October 28, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded at 10:31 a.m. Astana time on October 28, 2026.
The epicenter was located near the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border, at coordinates 39.45 degrees north latitude and 73.08 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.7 and an energy class of 10.7, with its focus located at a depth of 2 kilometers.
The preliminary report did not provide information on whether the tremors were felt or whether there were any casualties or damage.
Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the western coast of Espiritu Santo island, Vanuatu, in the Pacific Ocean.