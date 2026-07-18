Earthquake hits Kazakhstan-Russia border region
07:48, 18 July 2026
Seismologists recorded an earthquake in the border region between Kazakhstan and Russia early on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Centre, the earthquake was recorded on 18 July 2026 at 02: 09 am Astana time (17 July at 21:09 GMT) approximately 200 km northeast of Pavlodar.
The coordinates of the epicenter are 53.36° north latitude, 77.96° east longitude. The earthwuake had a magnitude (mb) of 4.9 and energy class of K=10.9.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh seismologists had recorded an earthquake in Russia's Novosibirsk region on Wednesday.