Earthquake hits Kazakhstan-Russia border region

According to the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Centre, the earthquake was recorded on 18 July 2026 at 02: 09 am Astana time (17 July at 21:09 GMT) approximately 200 km northeast of Pavlodar.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 53.36° north latitude, 77.96° east longitude. The earthwuake had a magnitude (mb) of 4.9 and energy class of K=10.9.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh seismologists had recorded an earthquake in Russia's Novosibirsk region on Wednesday.