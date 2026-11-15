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    M5.0 earthquake strikes western China

    05:22, 15 November 2026

    A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M5.0 earthquake strikes western China
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicenter was located in Kuqa County, Aksu Prefecture, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.

    There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

    Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, with its epicenter located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

    China Earthquake Incidents World News Natural disasters
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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