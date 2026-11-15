M5.0 earthquake strikes western China
05:22, 15 November 2026
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicenter was located in Kuqa County, Aksu Prefecture, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, with its epicenter located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.