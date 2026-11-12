5.4-magnitude quake recorded off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

The Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences confirmed the seismic event.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4. Its epicenter was located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with the focus at a depth of 30 kilometers, the agency reported.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.7 earthquake had struck the Gulf of Aqaba in southern Jordan on Wednesday, November 11, with tremors also being felt in neighboring Israel.