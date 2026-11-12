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    5.4-magnitude quake recorded off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

    08:10, 12 November 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, with its epicenter located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing TASS.

    5.4-magnitude quake recorded off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences confirmed the seismic event.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4. Its epicenter was located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with the focus at a depth of 30 kilometers, the agency reported.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.7 earthquake had struck the Gulf of Aqaba in southern Jordan on Wednesday, November 11, with tremors also being felt in neighboring Israel. 

     

    World News Earthquake Russia Natural disasters Incidents
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