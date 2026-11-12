5.4-magnitude quake recorded off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
08:10, 12 November 2026
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, with its epicenter located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing TASS.
The Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences confirmed the seismic event.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4. Its epicenter was located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with the focus at a depth of 30 kilometers, the agency reported.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.7 earthquake had struck the Gulf of Aqaba in southern Jordan on Wednesday, November 11, with tremors also being felt in neighboring Israel.