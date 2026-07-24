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    M5.0 earthquake strikes Texas

    00:21, 24 July 2026

    A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck western Texas on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M5.0 earthquake strikes Texas
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 6 kilometers, and the epicenter was located near the Texas-New Mexico border.

    The earthquake was felt across parts of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

    Aftershocks are possible in the affected area over the coming days, according to the USGS.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela had reached 5,346, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

    USA Earthquake World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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