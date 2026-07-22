Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 5,346

The latest government update said 16,740 people have been injured, while 17,265 residents have been displaced by the disaster.

Authorities reported that 190 buildings were completely destroyed, with another 856 structures suffering extensive damage.

Search and rescue teams have so far rescued 6,462 people, while 39,567 victims have received medical treatment. The government has also provided assistance to 128,324 families, and 23,122 displaced people are currently being accommodated in 107 temporary shelters.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Venezuela confirms three hantavirus deaths, rules out human-to-human transmission.