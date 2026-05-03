M5.0 earthquake strikes China

It struck at 15:00 Astana time (10:00 GMT). According to operational data, the epicenter was located at 42.21° north latitude and 88.36° east longitude. The energy class of the quake was recorded as 12.0.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that thousands of residents fled their homes in the central Philippines after the Mayon Volcano erupted, sending lava flows down its slopes and ash across nearby communities.