M5 earthquake strikes Tajikistan
10:41, 18 November 2026
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Tajikistan on November 18, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Data Center of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center's Institute of Geophysical Research.
According to preliminary data, the earthquake was recorded at 5:46 a.m. Astana time (12:46 a.m. GMT) on November 18, 2026.
The epicenter was located in Tajikistan at coordinates 38.92° north latitude and 71.13° east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 5 and an energy class of 11.
As reported earlier, a powerful earthquake that hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto in July caused an estimated 1,094.2 billion yen in damage to houses and infrastructure in affected areas.