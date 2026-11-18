According to preliminary data, the earthquake was recorded at 5:46 a.m. Astana time (12:46 a.m. GMT) on November 18, 2026.

The epicenter was located in Tajikistan at coordinates 38.92° north latitude and 71.13° east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 5 and an energy class of 11.

As reported earlier, a powerful earthquake that hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto in July caused an estimated 1,094.2 billion yen in damage to houses and infrastructure in affected areas.