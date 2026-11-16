Infrastructure damage from Kumamoto earthquake estimated at 1.1 trillion yen

According to Prof. Satoshi Fujii of Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Engineering, who chairs the society’s Committee of Infrastructure Planning and Management, damage from the earthquake, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, was estimated at 915.5 billion yen for houses, 107.7 billion yen for Shinkansen bullet train lines, 42.2 billion yen for water systems and 28.8 billion yen for roads.

The society calculated damage to houses based on their asset value. For roads and water systems, it estimated damage based on the effects of service disruptions on industries and people’s daily lives.

According to the society’s estimates, 2,705 homes were completely destroyed, 1,038 were largely destroyed, and 7,790 sustained partial damage across seven affected municipalities, including the prefectural capital, Kumamoto, and the city of Yatsushiro.

The society also estimated that efforts to make houses earthquake-resistant over the past 10 years reduced damage by 54.1 billion yen.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 1,000 people were still living in evacuation centers in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture.