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    M5 earthquake hits China's Xinjiang

    06:33, 14 November 2026

    A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kuqa City in Aksu Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 0:17 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reports. 

    M5 earthquake hits China's Xinjiang
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The epicenter was monitored at 42.22 degrees north latitude and 83.64 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km.

    Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, with its epicenter located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

     

    China Earthquake World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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