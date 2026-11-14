M5 earthquake hits China's Xinjiang
06:33, 14 November 2026
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kuqa City in Aksu Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 0:17 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reports.
The epicenter was monitored at 42.22 degrees north latitude and 83.64 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km.
Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, with its epicenter located 324 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.