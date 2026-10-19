M4.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan-Afghanistan border

According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded at 11:30 a.m. Astana time.

The epicenter was located at 38.17 degrees north latitude and 70.20 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.3 and an energy class of K=10.

Earlier, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Panama.