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    M4.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan-Afghanistan border

    16:15, 19 October 2026

    A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the border area between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on October 19, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    M4.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
    Photo credit: Tasnim

    According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded at 11:30 a.m. Astana time.

    The epicenter was located at 38.17 degrees north latitude and 70.20 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.3 and an energy class of K=10.

    Earlier, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Panama.

    Earthquake Incidents Afghanistan Tajikistan Natural disasters
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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