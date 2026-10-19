M4.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
16:15, 19 October 2026
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the border area between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on October 19, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded at 11:30 a.m. Astana time.
The epicenter was located at 38.17 degrees north latitude and 70.20 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.3 and an energy class of K=10.
Earlier, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Panama.