According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred on November 23 at 1:10 pm Astana time (08:10 GMT).

The epicenter was located in China at coordinates 42.07° north latitude and 82.35° east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and an energy class of 11.4.

The preliminary report provided no information on casualties, damage or whether the tremors were felt.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a 5.2-magnitude earthquake had been recorded in China.