M4.9 earthquake hits China
15:11, 23 November 2026
Kazakhstan’s seismologists have recorded a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred on November 23 at 1:10 pm Astana time (08:10 GMT).
The epicenter was located in China at coordinates 42.07° north latitude and 82.35° east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and an energy class of 11.4.
The preliminary report provided no information on casualties, damage or whether the tremors were felt.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a 5.2-magnitude earthquake had been recorded in China.