According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred on November 22 at 7:15 a.m. Astana time (02:15 GMT).

The epicenter was located in China at coordinates 42.32° north latitude and 82.29° east longitude.

The earthquake measured 5.2 in magnitude, with an energy class of 12.3. Its focal depth was estimated at 14 kilometers.

No information about casualties or damage has been provided in the preliminary report.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.2 earthquake had struck near Los Angeles, California, last Friday.