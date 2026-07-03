M4.8 quake jolts Afghanistan
10:21, 3 July 2026
An earthquake was recorded in Afghanistan on July 3 at 08:00 am Astana time, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.
The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at about 4.8. Its energy class is K=10.4
The earthquake was centered at 36.89 degrees north latitude, 70.13 degrees east longitude.
Recall that, twin powerful quakes rock Venezuela, state of emergency declared.
Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes.