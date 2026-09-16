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    M4.8 quake hits near Tokyo

    20:43, 16 September 2026

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 hit Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, early Thursday, with shaking clearly felt in the Japanese capital, Xinhua reported.

    M4.8 quake hits near Tokyo
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor occurred at around 00:07 a.m. local time at a depth of about 70 km, measuring 3 on Japan's 0-to-7 seismic-intensity scale.

    The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 140.1 degrees east.

    No tsunami advisory has been issued.

    Earlier, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Monday. 

     

    Earthquake World News Natural disasters Japan Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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