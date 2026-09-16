M4.8 quake hits near Tokyo

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor occurred at around 00:07 a.m. local time at a depth of about 70 km, measuring 3 on Japan's 0-to-7 seismic-intensity scale.

The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 140.1 degrees east.

No tsunami advisory has been issued.

Earlier, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Monday.