M4.8 quake hits near Tokyo
20:43, 16 September 2026
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 hit Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, early Thursday, with shaking clearly felt in the Japanese capital, Xinhua reported.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor occurred at around 00:07 a.m. local time at a depth of about 70 km, measuring 3 on Japan's 0-to-7 seismic-intensity scale.
The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 140.1 degrees east.
No tsunami advisory has been issued.
Earlier, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Monday.