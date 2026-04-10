M4.8 earthquake hits China
10:37, 10 April 2026
Underground tremors were registered on April 10 at 03:25 a.m. Astana time in China, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
According to the network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, the epicenter was monitored at 42.57 degrees north latitude and 84.35 degrees east longitude.
The MPV magnitude 4.8 occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles). Its energy class is K 11.5.
Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale struck several regions of Pakistan, including the capital, Islamabad.