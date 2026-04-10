M4.8 earthquake hits China

According to the network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, the epicenter was monitored at 42.57 degrees north latitude and 84.35 degrees east longitude.

The MPV magnitude 4.8 occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles). Its energy class is K 11.5.

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale struck several regions of Pakistan, including the capital, Islamabad.