M4.5 earthquake strikes China
12:46, 3 November 2026
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded in China on November 3, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake struck at 9:41 a.m. Astana time (04:41 GMT).
The epicenter was located in China at coordinates 40.56 degrees north latitude and 78.02 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 and an energy class of 10.
No information on casualties or damage has been reported.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck northwestern China on the evening of October 28.