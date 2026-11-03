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    M4.5 earthquake strikes China

    12:46, 3 November 2026

    A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded in China on November 3, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck northwestern China on the evening of October 28.
    Photo credit: the Kazakhstan National Data Center

    According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake struck at 9:41 a.m. Astana time (04:41 GMT).

    The epicenter was located in China at coordinates 40.56 degrees north latitude and 78.02 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 and an energy class of 10.

    No information on casualties or damage has been reported.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck northwestern China on the evening of October 28.

    Incidents Earthquake Kazakhstan Natural disasters China World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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