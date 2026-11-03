M4.5 earthquake strikes China

According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake struck at 9:41 a.m. Astana time (04:41 GMT).

The epicenter was located in China at coordinates 40.56 degrees north latitude and 78.02 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 and an energy class of 10.

No information on casualties or damage has been reported.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck northwestern China on the evening of October 28.