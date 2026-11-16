M4.6 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan

According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the tremors were recorded at 10:48 p.m. Astana time (5:48 p.m. GMT).

The epicenter was located at 36.41 degrees north latitude and 70.74 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 162 kilometers, with an energy class of 12.4.

Previously, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.0 earthquake had struck China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.