M4.6 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan
07:46, 16 November 2026
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck Afghanistan on November 15, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the tremors were recorded at 10:48 p.m. Astana time (5:48 p.m. GMT).
The epicenter was located at 36.41 degrees north latitude and 70.74 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 162 kilometers, with an energy class of 12.4.
Previously, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.0 earthquake had struck China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.