M4.6 earthquake jolts Taiwan’s east coast
03:01, 29 September 2026
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck 36 kilometers southeast of Hualien City, Taiwan, on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake occurred at 18:20:44 UTC on September 28 at a depth of 19 kilometers.
Its epicenter was located at 23.702°N, 121.806°E.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 155 kilometers north-northwest of Kilmia, Yemen, on Monday.