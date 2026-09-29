EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    M4.6 earthquake jolts Taiwan’s east coast

    03:01, 29 September 2026

    A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck 36 kilometers southeast of Hualien City, Taiwan, on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M4.6 earthquake jolts Taiwan’s east coast
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred at 18:20:44 UTC on September 28 at a depth of 19 kilometers.

    Its epicenter was located at 23.702°N, 121.806°E.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 155 kilometers north-northwest of Kilmia, Yemen, on Monday. 

     

     

    Earthquake Asia-Pacific region World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All