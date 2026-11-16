M4.6 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded at 2:37 a.m. Astana time on November 16 (9:37 p.m. GMT on November 15).

The earthquake was centered in Afghanistan at coordinates of 36.78 degrees north latitude and 70.77 degrees east longitude. It had an energy class of 12.4 and struck at a depth of 193 kilometers.

Previously, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.0 earthquake had struck China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.