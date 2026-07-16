M4.5 earthquake strikes southern West Siberia

According to the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the earthquake occurred at 5:34 a.m. Astana time (00:34 GMT) on July 16, 2026.

The epicenter was located at 54.54° north latitude and 83.55° east longitude. The earthquake registered mb 4.5 with an energy class of K=10.8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in the Fiji Islands region.