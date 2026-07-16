M4.5 earthquake strikes southern West Siberia
11:08, 16 July 2026
Kazakh seismologists recorded an earthquake in Russia's Novosibirsk region on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the earthquake occurred at 5:34 a.m. Astana time (00:34 GMT) on July 16, 2026.
The epicenter was located at 54.54° north latitude and 83.55° east longitude. The earthquake registered mb 4.5 with an energy class of K=10.8.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in the Fiji Islands region.