M4.5 earthquake strikes China
19:14, 5 November 2026
Kazakh seismologists have recorded a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
The earthquake occurred on November 5 at 3:55 p.m. Astana time (10:55 GMT).
The epicenter was located in China, at coordinates 41.94 degrees north latitude and 88.13 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 and an energy class of 11.1.
No information on casualties or damage has been reported.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake had struck Kyrgyzstan on November 4, with tremors also felt in several regions of Uzbekistan's Fergana Valley.