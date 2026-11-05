M4.5 earthquake strikes China

The earthquake occurred on November 5 at 3:55 p.m. Astana time (10:55 GMT).

The epicenter was located in China, at coordinates 41.94 degrees north latitude and 88.13 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 and an energy class of 11.1.

No information on casualties or damage has been reported.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake had struck Kyrgyzstan on November 4, with tremors also felt in several regions of Uzbekistan's Fergana Valley.