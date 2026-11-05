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    M4.5 earthquake strikes China

    19:14, 5 November 2026

    Kazakh seismologists have recorded a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    M4.5 earthquake strikes China
    Photo credit: the Kazakhstan National Data Center

    The earthquake occurred on November 5 at 3:55 p.m. Astana time (10:55 GMT).

    The epicenter was located in China, at coordinates 41.94 degrees north latitude and 88.13 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 and an energy class of 11.1.

    No information on casualties or damage has been reported.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake had struck Kyrgyzstan on November 4, with tremors also felt in several regions of Uzbekistan's Fergana Valley.

    Earthquake Incidents China Natural disasters
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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