    M4.4 quake felt in China

    10:26, 20 November 2025

    The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in China on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 43.60 degrees north and a longitude of 89.36 degrees east.

    The energy class was 11. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

    Photo credit: The Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, M4.3 earthquake was recorded in Kyrgyzstan.

     

    Nariman Mergalym
