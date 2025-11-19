M4.3 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
10:15, 19 November 2025
The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday at 04:16 a.m. Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.01 degrees north and a longitude of 76.26 degrees east.
The energy class was 10.1.
