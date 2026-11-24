According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred on November 24, 2026, at 12:40 p.m. Astana time (7:40 a.m. GMT).

The epicenter was located in China, at coordinates of 42.17° north latitude and 82.27° east longitude.

The magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck at a depth of 5.8 kilometers, with an energy class of 10.9.

The preliminary report provided no information on casualties or damage.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s seismologists had recorded a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in China.