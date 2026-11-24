M4.4 earthquake strikes China
Kazakhstan’s seismologists have recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred on November 24, 2026, at 12:40 p.m. Astana time (7:40 a.m. GMT).
The epicenter was located in China, at coordinates of 42.17° north latitude and 82.27° east longitude.
The magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck at a depth of 5.8 kilometers, with an energy class of 10.9.
The preliminary report provided no information on casualties or damage.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s seismologists had recorded a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in China.