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    M4.4 earthquake hits China

    23:01, 19 September 2026

    Seismologists registered underground tremors in China Saturday evening, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    M4.4 earthquake hits China
    Picture source: kndc.kz

    The earthquake was recorded on September 19, 2026, at 8:54 p.m. Astana time (3:54 p.m. GMT) in China.

    The epicenter coordinates are 41.18 degrees north latitude and 82.95 degrees east longitude.

    Magnitude: 4.4. Energy class: 10.8. Depth: 24 kilometers.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck China for the second time on September 18

    World News China Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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