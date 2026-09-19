M4.4 earthquake hits China

The earthquake was recorded on September 19, 2026, at 8:54 p.m. Astana time (3:54 p.m. GMT) in China.

The epicenter coordinates are 41.18 degrees north latitude and 82.95 degrees east longitude.

Magnitude: 4.4. Energy class: 10.8. Depth: 24 kilometers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck China for the second time on September 18