Another M4.3 earthquake strikes China in a day

Operational data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 7:32 p.m. Astana time on September 18, 2026 (2:32 p.m. GMT).

The epicenter was located at 41.31 degrees north latitude and 83.22 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 27 kilometers.

The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.3 and an energy class of K 10.6.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit China on Friday, September 18.