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    Another M4.3 earthquake strikes China in a day

    02:40, 19 September 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck China for the second time on September 18, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Another M4.3 earthquake strikes China in a day
    Photo credit: WAM

    Operational data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 7:32 p.m. Astana time on September 18, 2026 (2:32 p.m. GMT).

    The epicenter was located at 41.31 degrees north latitude and 83.22 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 27 kilometers.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.3 and an energy class of K 10.6.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit China on Friday, September 18.

    Earthquake China World News Asia
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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