Another M4.3 earthquake strikes China in a day
02:40, 19 September 2026
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck China for the second time on September 18, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Operational data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 7:32 p.m. Astana time on September 18, 2026 (2:32 p.m. GMT).
The epicenter was located at 41.31 degrees north latitude and 83.22 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 27 kilometers.
The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.3 and an energy class of K 10.6.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that a magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit China on Friday, September 18.