M4.3 quake hits China
16:53, 18 September 2026
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit China on Friday, September 18, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, tremors hit at around 12:52 pm Astana time.
The epicenter of the quake was in the territory of China. Its coordinates are 42.21° north latitude and 80.80° east longitude.
The quake’s energy class was 9.6.
Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 hit Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, early Thursday, with shaking clearly felt in Tokyo.