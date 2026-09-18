M4.3 quake hits China

According to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, tremors hit at around 12:52 pm Astana time.

The epicenter of the quake was in the territory of China. Its coordinates are 42.21° north latitude and 80.80° east longitude.

The quake’s energy class was 9.6.

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 hit Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, early Thursday, with shaking clearly felt in Tokyo.