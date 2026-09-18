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    M4.3 quake hits China

    16:53, 18 September 2026

    A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit China on Friday, September 18, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M4.3 quake hits China
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, tremors hit at around 12:52 pm Astana time.

    The epicenter of the quake was in the territory of China. Its coordinates are 42.21° north latitude and 80.80° east longitude.

    The quake’s energy class was 9.6.

    Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 hit Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, early Thursday, with shaking clearly felt in Tokyo.

    China Earthquake World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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