    M5 earthquake recorded near Tajikistan–Afghanistan border

    07:12, 3 November 2025

    The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 5.0-magnitude earthquake near the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border on Sunday at 00:03 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.  

    Photo credit: aa.com.tr

    The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 37.44 degrees north and a longitude of 69.88 degrees east.

    The energy class was 12.2.

    Photo credit: kndc.kz

    Earlier, it was reported that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sindirgi district in western Türkiye's Balikesir province. 

     

    Earthquake Natural disasters Tajikistan Afghanistan World News Incidents
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
