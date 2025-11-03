M5 earthquake recorded near Tajikistan–Afghanistan border
07:12, 3 November 2025
The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 5.0-magnitude earthquake near the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border on Sunday at 00:03 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 37.44 degrees north and a longitude of 69.88 degrees east.
The energy class was 12.2.
Earlier, it was reported that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sindirgi district in western Türkiye's Balikesir province.