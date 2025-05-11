M4.2 quake hits Atyrau region

Eyewitnesses reported vibration and shaking of structures in the territory of the Tengiz oilfield.

The earthquake lasted about five seconds

According to the Ministry of Emergencies, the quake was registered at 11:44 a.m. in the territory of Atyrau region. The epicenter of the quake was 29 kilometers south-west of the village of Karaton, Zhylyoi district, Tengiz oilfield.

The press service of Tengizchevroil officially confirmed that the quake occured in the territory of the oil field.

“Tengizchevroil confirms that seismic tremors were recorded in the Tengiz field on May 11, 2025. The incident did not affect the personnel and did not disrupt the production process,” the company's press service said.

On April 25, magnitude-4 earthquake hit the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.