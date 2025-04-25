EN
    4 magnitude earthquake jolts Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

    21:42, 25 April 2025

    A 4 magnitude earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan near the border with Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The quake occurred at 3:37pm Astana time (10:37am GMT) on April 25, 2025.

    There were no reports of major damage.

    As earlier reported, the powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Turkiye’s Istanbul.

    It was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had offered support after the powerful earthquake hit Türkiye. 

