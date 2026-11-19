According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake occurred at approximately 2:22 a.m. in the Amakusa-Ashikita region of Kumamoto Prefecture, at a depth of around 10 kilometers.

The strongest shaking was recorded in the city of Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture. Seismic intensity of 4 was also observed in Yatsushiro in Kumamoto, Miyazaki City in neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture, and Izumi City in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Following the main earthquake, several aftershocks with seismic intensities of 1 or higher were recorded, the JMA reported. No tsunami warning was issued, as the earthquake did not generate a tsunami.

The meteorological agency urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, warning that earthquakes of similar strength or even stronger tremors could occur over the coming week.

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook southwestern Japan on July 28, with tsunami advisories issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas.