The tremor occurred at 7:59 p.m. Astana time (14:59 GMT), according to the data center.

The epicenter was located at 37.51 degrees north, 71.08 degrees east.

Seismologists recorded the quake at a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 4.2. Energy class: 10.2.

As reported earlier, a powerful earthquake that hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto in July caused an estimated 1,094.2 billion yen in damage to houses and infrastructure in affected areas.