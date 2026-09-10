M4.1 earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan

Operational data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 10:03 p.m. Astana time on September 9, 2026 (5:03 p.m. GMT).

The epicenter was located at 41.69 degrees north latitude and 74.69 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.1 and an energy class of K 9.8.

Earlier, Qazinform reported an earthquake had been recorded in East Kazakhstan.