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    M4.1 earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan

    12:23, 10 September 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan on the evening of September 9, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M4.1 earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Operational data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 10:03 p.m. Astana time on September 9, 2026 (5:03 p.m. GMT).

    The epicenter was located at 41.69 degrees north latitude and 74.69 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.1 and an energy class of K 9.8.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported an earthquake had been recorded in East Kazakhstan. 

    Earthquake Kyrgyzstan Natural disasters Incidents Central Asia
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