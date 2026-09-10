M4.1 earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
12:23, 10 September 2026
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan on the evening of September 9, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Operational data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 10:03 p.m. Astana time on September 9, 2026 (5:03 p.m. GMT).
The epicenter was located at 41.69 degrees north latitude and 74.69 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.1 and an energy class of K 9.8.
Earlier, Qazinform reported an earthquake had been recorded in East Kazakhstan.