Earthquake recorded in East Kazakhstan

The earthquake was registered at 11:08 p.m. Astana time on September 6, 2026, by the network of seismic stations operated by the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The epicenter was located within Kazakhstan, approximately 875 kilometers northeast of Almaty.

The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded at 49.167 degrees north latitude and 84.417 degrees east longitude.

The estimated seismic intensity in Ulken-Naryn, East Kazakhstan region, was 2 points.

Earlier, Qazinform reported an earthquake had been recorded in Kazakhstan on August 24, 2026.