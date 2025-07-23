M4 quake hits East Kazakhstan, Abai regions

The quake occurred at 03:37 pm Astana time, with an epicenter located at the border of Abai and East Kazakhstan regions, 80 kilometers away from Ust Kamenogorsk, near Sibin Lakes.

The magnitude of tremors in the epicenter reached 5.1.

The earthquake intensity reached 4 in Abai region’s Kokpekti, Kalbatau villages, and East Kazakhstan region’s Samarskoye, Kassym Kaissenov villages and Ust Kamenogorsk city, 3 points in East Kazakhstan's Glubokoye, Kurshim, Altay, Ulken-Naryn villages, Shemonaikha town and Abai region’s Aksuat village, and 2 points in Semey, Ayagoz, Urdzhar (Abai region) settlements and in Zaissan town (East Kazakhstan region)

According to the Ministry of Emergencies, no injuries or damages were reported.