    M4 quake hits East Kazakhstan, Abai regions

    16:28, 23 July 2025

    The National Seismological Research Center of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan has recorded an earthquake in the territory of the East Kazakhstan and Abai regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: eskisehir.net

    The quake occurred at 03:37 pm Astana time, with an epicenter located at the border of Abai and East Kazakhstan regions, 80 kilometers away from Ust Kamenogorsk, near Sibin Lakes.

    The magnitude of tremors in the epicenter reached 5.1.

    The earthquake intensity reached 4 in Abai region’s Kokpekti, Kalbatau villages, and East Kazakhstan region’s Samarskoye, Kassym Kaissenov villages and Ust Kamenogorsk city, 3 points in East Kazakhstan's Glubokoye, Kurshim, Altay, Ulken-Naryn villages, Shemonaikha town and Abai region’s Aksuat village, and 2 points in Semey, Ayagoz, Urdzhar  (Abai region) settlements and in Zaissan town (East Kazakhstan region)

    According to the Ministry of Emergencies, no injuries or damages were reported.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
