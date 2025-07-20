Strong earthquakes strike off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

Emergency authorities said specialists will soon begin inspecting buildings in the affected areas. So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.

The quake was registered 115 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital city of Kamchatka Territory. Seismologists said data is still being processed and may be updated.

The tremor, which reportedly lasted for about one minute, prompted residents to flee buildings, the TASS news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, two other earthquakes, one measuring magnitude 5.3 and another 6.5, were recorded in the same area.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a tsunami warning, urging residents to move away from coastal areas. Although the expected wave height is considered low, authorities stressed the necessity to keep a safe distance.

Authorities strongly warn the public against approaching the shore to observe the tsunami, citing safety concerns. No evacuation is being carried out in the settlements of the Kamchatka Territory.

Recall that 7.0-magnitude quake hits 142 km ESE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia -- USGS.