Earthquake felt in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region

The earthquake occurred at approximately 11:28 a.m. local time on May 26. Tremors were reportedly felt by residents in the city of Ekibastuz.

Officials stated that the seismic station network operated by the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research detected the earthquake. The epicenter was located about 855 kilometers northwest of Almaty within Pavlodar region.

Authorities reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 30 kilometers, with coordinates registered at 50.47° north latitude and 76.47° east longitude. The estimated shaking intensity in Bayanaul village reached 2 points on the seismic scale.

An operational headquarters has been established by the Pavlodar region department of emergency situations to monitor developments and coordinate response measures.

No casualties or structural damage have been reported so far, and public infrastructure and essential services are continuing to function normally. Emergency officials also announced the opening of a hotline.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry rescuers would participate in international multilateral drills focused on earthquake response and climate-related risks in Tajikistan.