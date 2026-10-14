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    M3.5 earthquake strikes Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

    19:58, 14 October 2026

    An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded Wednesday, October 14, at 14:50 local time on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, Kabar reports. 

    M3.5 earthquake strikes Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
    Photo: Kabar

    According to the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences, the earthquake's epicenter was located 10 km west of Kotur-Bulak village, 8 km southwest of Pulgon village, 10 km northeast of Kadamjai, and 25 km southwest of Kyzyl-Kiya.

    In Kyrgyzstan's settlements, the intensity of the tremors was approximately 3.5 in the villages of Tash-Kyyya, Kotur-Bulak, and Pulgon, and in the town of Kadamjai.

    In the villages of Kara-Dobo, Kotormo, Kyzyl-Bulak, Kesken-Tash, Uch-Korgon, Tamasha, and Gayrat, the intensity was 3.

    As reported earlier, an earthquake in Panama affected more than 6,000 people.

    World News Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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