M3.5 earthquake strikes Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

According to the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences, the earthquake's epicenter was located 10 km west of Kotur-Bulak village, 8 km southwest of Pulgon village, 10 km northeast of Kadamjai, and 25 km southwest of Kyzyl-Kiya.

In Kyrgyzstan's settlements, the intensity of the tremors was approximately 3.5 in the villages of Tash-Kyyya, Kotur-Bulak, and Pulgon, and in the town of Kadamjai.

In the villages of Kara-Dobo, Kotormo, Kyzyl-Bulak, Kesken-Tash, Uch-Korgon, Tamasha, and Gayrat, the intensity was 3.

As reported earlier, an earthquake in Panama affected more than 6,000 people.