Lyubov Kovalchuk of Kazakhstan hauls silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

Kovalchuk (-86 kg) claimed second place in the snatch event with a lift of 117 kilograms.

The gold medal went to Ouissal Ikhlef of Qatar, who lifted the same weight, while Tursunoy Jabborova of Uzbekistan finished third with 116 kilograms.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Artyom Antropov has won a bronze medal at the event.