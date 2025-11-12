Kazakhstan's Artyom Antropov claims bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

Competing in the under-110 kg weight category, the Kazakhstani placed third in the clean and jerk with a best lift of 223 kilograms.

Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan claimed first place with a lift of 227 kilograms, followed by Iran’s Alireza Nasiri, who lifted 224 kilograms.

Antropov placed seventh in the snatch and finished fifth overall in the combined total.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s men’s swimming team has claimed a silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.