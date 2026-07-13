Lynxes spotted by camera traps in Ertis Ormany Nature Reserve

The footage was captured during the reserve's regular biodiversity monitoring. According to specialists, the rare images underscore the rich biodiversity of the Ertis Ormany ecosystem and its continued role as a suitable habitat for wildlife.

The reserve said camera traps provide valuable data for monitoring wildlife populations and assessing the effectiveness of conservation efforts.

Specialists also urged the public to respect nature and help preserve the natural habitats of wild animals.

Earlier, camera traps captured rare Persian leopard atthe Ustyurt nature reserve in Kazakhstan.