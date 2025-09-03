Bear roams town streets in East Kazakhstan

The video shows the bear roaming the town streets and approaching private houses.

The Ridder Administrative Forestry has explained the incident.

"There have always been many bears in Ridder because their population is not regulated," the institution stated. "The reason they are frequently appearing in populated areas this year is a lack of food in the forest. The spring frosts resulted in a poor berry harvest, so there are no cherries or currants. As a result, the bears are eating sunflower seeds in fields and scavenging from garbage containers in the city."

The institution warned that "if the bears cannot gain enough fat, they may not be able to hibernate for the winter or might emerge from it early. This is very dangerous."

