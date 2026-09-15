Lynx captured on camera trap in Karkaraly National Park
22:15, 15 September 2026
A camera trap has captured a lynx in Karkaraly State National Nature Park during ongoing research and wildlife monitoring, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The lynx is a secretive predator that is rarely encountered in the wild, making such footage valuable for studying and monitoring wildlife in the national park.
Camera traps allow park specialists to track the distribution, habitats, and movements of wild animals while continuously monitoring the protected area.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that camera traps in East Kazakhstan’s Katon-Karagai State National Nature Park had captured rare footage of snow leopards.