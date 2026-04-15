LVMH revenue reaches €19.1 billion as geopolitical factors weigh on performance

The world’s largest luxury group saw overall sales decline by 6% year-on-year from €20.3 billion, reflecting pressure across most business segments. Despite this, the company said it maintained resilience in a challenging geopolitical and economic environment, including the impact of the Middle East conflict, which reduced organic growth by around 1%.

Fashion & Leather Goods, the group’s core division, recorded the sharpest decline, with revenue falling 9% year-on-year. Other segments also posted decreases, including Perfumes & Cosmetics (down 6%), Watches & Jewelry (down 2%), Selective Retailing (down 3%), and Wines & Spirits (down 2%).

Regionally, LVMH highlighted a strong start in the United States, while Europe and Japan saw steady local demand partially offset weaker tourist flows. Asia (excluding Japan) continued to show solid growth, confirming improving trends since late 2025.

Despite the mixed performance, LVMH emphasized continued innovation and brand development across key maisons such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, alongside ongoing investments in retail and product launches. The group said it remains “vigilant but confident” for 2026, relying on geographic diversification and sustained innovation to reinforce its global leadership in the luxury sector.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has reported a record-breaking operating profit for the first quarter of 2026.