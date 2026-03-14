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    Luxembourg interested in promoting ties with Kazakhstan

    02:20, 14 March 2026

    Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Roman Vassilenko handed over his credentials to Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Luxembourg interested in promoting ties with Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    During the audience held at the Grand Ducal Palace, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. Ambassador Vassilenko informed the Grand Duke about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented at the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev as well as about the upcoming national referendum on the new draft Constitution.

    In turn, Grand Duke Guillaume conveyed his best wishes to Kazakhstan’s president and noted the country’s growing role in regional and international politics. The monarch expressed Luxembourg’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and financial sectors.

    Kazakhstan and Luxembourg continue to steadily develop political dialogue and economic cooperation. The Grand Duchy is one of Europe’s leading financial centers and an important partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen transboundary water cooperation ahead of the Regional Environmental Summit. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Europe Reforms Trade Investments EU
    Seilkhanov
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