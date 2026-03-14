Luxembourg interested in promoting ties with Kazakhstan

During the audience held at the Grand Ducal Palace, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. Ambassador Vassilenko informed the Grand Duke about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented at the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev as well as about the upcoming national referendum on the new draft Constitution.

In turn, Grand Duke Guillaume conveyed his best wishes to Kazakhstan’s president and noted the country’s growing role in regional and international politics. The monarch expressed Luxembourg’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and financial sectors.

Kazakhstan and Luxembourg continue to steadily develop political dialogue and economic cooperation. The Grand Duchy is one of Europe’s leading financial centers and an important partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen transboundary water cooperation ahead of the Regional Environmental Summit.