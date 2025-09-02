Love isn’t in the air: Nestlé fires CEO over breach of corporate code

According to Nestlé’s press release, the investigation was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with the support of external legal counsel. Bulcke described the dismissal as a “necessary decision” to safeguard Nestlé’s values and standards.

Freixe, who had spent nearly four decades at the company but served less than a year as CEO, will not receive a severance package.

The Board appointed Philipp Navratil as his successor. Navratil, who joined Nestlé in 2001, has held several senior roles, including leading the Nescafé brand and managing the Nespresso division.

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company,” Bulcke emphasized.

